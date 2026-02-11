Jeremy Sochan waived by Spurs, becomes free agent

Open Extended Reactions

The San Antonio Spurs waived Jeremy Sochan on Wednesday, allowing the 2023 All-Rookie forward to become a free agent.

Sochan is expected to decide among multiple interested teams after both sides worked through trade talks at the deadline that did not materialize a deal, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. The ninth pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Sochan has played more than five minutes in a game just twice since Jan. 7.

"I'm not going to lie to you and say it was rainbows and sunshine all day," Sochan said. "There's been moments where it's very hard. I've been in the league for four years and this is kind of the first time where this has happened to me. I can think of all the excuses, why and the reasons. But at the end of the day, it's important for me to remember who I am.

"Even if you can't see the light, I think if you keep working and put your efforts and your mind in the right place, you're always going to find it somewhere."

Sochan, 22, had fallen out of San Antonio's rotation due in part to the emergence of rookie forward Carter Bryant, who was drafted No. 14 in 2025. Sochan provided lockdown defense for the Spurs when called upon, but Bryant has flashed more upside as a two-way player, having connected on 40% from deep in his past two games in addition to logging a steal and three blocks.

Bryant's rapid growth left San Antonio without enough minutes for Sochan to contribute consistently. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson commended Sochan ahead of Tuesday's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for his professionalism during a difficult time.

"He's been asked to be the role of defensive disruptor and to be a versatile piece offensively for us, and nothing has changed in that regard," Johnson said. "I know Jeremy is wanting to play more, like many of the people that aren't playing as much and I'm glad that he wants that. That's the competitive mindset that you have to have to be successful in this league

"As of right now, he has not been in the rotation and that's a decision that I've made. I expect Jeremy to continue to come to work every day, bring your professionalism and be a great teammate. He's done exactly that, and that's what you have to do in his league. Sometimes your opportunities don't always come from where you think they'll come or when you think they'll come."

Sochan wanted to be in a situation where he could play now, according to sources.

In 28 games this season, Sochan has averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and an assist while shooting 47.5% from the field. During Victor Wembanyama's rookie season, the Spurs experimented with playing Sochan at point guard, where he logged a 31-point, 14-rebound performance.

"When I think about my whole life, I've been moving all over the place," Sochan said. "I left home at 15 and this is the first time I've been somewhere for more than a year since then. And it's been four years. I feel like I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears to this city. I'm going to put all of that into wherever I am."