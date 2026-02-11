76ers to reevaluate sore Joel Embiid after All-Star break

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Joel Embiid will not play against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night due to right knee injury management.

Embiid felt soreness in the knee after scoring 33 points in 33 minutes during Saturday's win over the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN. He then sat out Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland. Sources said that although the soreness has decreased, he was sitting out again the Knicks and will be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

Wednesday's game is the Sixers' last before the break, and the hope is that prolonged rest will come at an opportune time for Embiid to get healthy for the stretch run.

"I think anybody that's a little sore and dinged up can get some treatment for a week and get off their feet for a week," 76ers coach Nick Nurse said, "and he's certainly included in that."

After a slow start to the season, Embiid has come on strong over the past two months. He's averaging 26.6 points and 7.5 rebounds across 31 games this season. He played just 19 games last season and 38 the season before that due to myriad health issues.

Philadelphia is already without Paul George, who on Jan. 31 was suspended 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA's anti-drug policy.

The 76ers return to action after the break against the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 19.