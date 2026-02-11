Parker, EDD, Griffin among finalists for '26 Basketball Hall of Fame class

Doc Rivers explains how it feels to be named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. (1:34)

Doc Rivers: It would mean the world to add HOF induction to resume (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne, both former WNBA MVPs and champions, headline the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced Wednesday.

Parker is the only player in WNBA history to win championships with three different franchises (the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces). One of the first true positionless basketball players, Parker was a phenom at every level -- winning the dunk contest at the McDonald's All American Game in high school, two national championships at Tennessee, two Olympic Gold medals and two WNBA MVP awards.

She's still the only player in WNBA history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season (2008).

Delle Donne is also a two-time league MVP (2015 and 2019) who became the first WNBA player to shoot 50% from the field, 40% from 3 and 90% on free throws. She led the Washington Mystics to their first-ever championship in 2019, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest pure shooters the game has ever seen.