Foot sprain to sideline Mavs' Cooper Flagg through All-Star break

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has a left midfoot sprain that will sideline him through All-Star Weekend, the team announced Wednesday.

He is expected to be available immediately after the break, a team source told ESPN.

An MRI on Wednesday revealed the sprain, which occurred during Dallas' game at Phoenix on Tuesday, according to the team.

Flagg, the No. 1 pick in last year's draft and Rookie of the Year front-runner, will miss Thursday's road game against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend.

The Mavs' first game after the break is at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 20.

Dallas has lost eight straight games despite Flagg, 19, averaging 29.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists during that span. He is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the season.