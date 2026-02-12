Durant: Ask World team if they plan to compete in All-Star Game

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Kevin Durant joked Wednesday that he's playing on an "old head" squad alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry (now sidelined) and Kawhi Leonard at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game -- but the 37-year-old downplayed concerns about how hard his team, the USA Stripes, will play.

"You should ask the Europeans and the World team if they're going to compete," the Houston Rockets star said, laughing. "If you look at Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic now, let's go back and look at what they do in the All-Star Game. Is that competition? So, we haven't questioned what they've been doing. But we're going to question the old heads, and the Americans.

"But these two dudes out there, Luka and Jokic, they don't care about the game at all. These dudes be laying on the floor. They're shooting from half court. But you've got to worry about the old heads playing hard? I can read between the lines, bro. It's just an overall topic that everybody's been talking about."

The NBA announced the rosters for the midseason showcase event last week, splitting 25 names onto three squads. It's the debut of another new All-Star format -- this one a U.S. vs. World round-robin tournament, on Sunday at the LA Clippers' home in Inglewood, California.

Commissioner Adam Silver thinks the new format will tap into national pride for the players involved, but Durant preferred to take a wait-and-see approach.

For years, the subject of a U.S.-vs.-World concept has been discussed as a potential way to spark renewed interest in the All-Star Game. Durant seemed unsure the new format would work.

Durant was later told that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama intends to put forth maximum effort at the All-Star Game.

Wembanyama, speaking to reporters Tuesday night, said, "I've seen the All-Star Game and obviously it hasn't been competitive. And I've always thought myself that if I was in there, I'm never stepping onto the court to lose or not caring. Just like at home, I'm never stepping into a board game not caring, thinking I'm going to lose. ... I'm going to be out there, I might as well win."

Durant's response: "We'll see."

"He said that last year, too," Durant continued. "They said it was the worst All-Star Game that people watched. So, we're going to see. Who knows what's going to happen? This format might change the game, but who knows? We'll see."