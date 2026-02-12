Jazz's Jaren Jackson Jr. to have surgery for growth in knee

Jaren Jackson Jr. hits the first bucket for Utah in his debut post-trade. (0:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will have surgery to remove a growth in his left knee, the team announced Thursday.

Jackson, a two-time All-Star acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline, will miss the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN. He is expected to be cleared well in advance of training camp, sources said.

The growth -- a pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS) -- was discovered in an MRI during a physical after he was traded to the Jazz from the Grizzlies on Feb. 3.

Jackson, the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year who is averaging 19.4 points and 5.7 rebounds this season, will have the procedure during the All-Star break.

A source said Jackson is not feeling pain in the knee now, but doctors deemed it necessary to remove the growth soon because it would otherwise expand.

In his first three games with the Jazz, Jackson, 26, is averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while playing 24 minutes, sitting out fourth quarters.

Jackson's playing time has been a controversial topic due to concerns about tanking within the league, but sources said he was on a minutes limit with the Jazz due to medical reasons.

He was acquired by Utah as part of an eight-player deal, with Memphis receiving three first-round draft picks along with rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr. and forwards Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks and Georges Niang. In addition to Jackson, the Jazz also acquired center Jock Landale and guards John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. in the deal.

Jackson renegotiated and extended his contract last summer and has four seasons and $205 million remaining on the deal, including a $53.5 million player option for 2029-30.

Utah (18-37) is 13th in the Western Conference standings, eight games back of the final play-in spot.