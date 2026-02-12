Agent: Jeremy Sochan to sign with Knicks after clearing waivers

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent forward Jeremy Sochan plans to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears waivers, his agent Deirunas Visockas of Gersh Sports told ESPN on Thursday.

Sochan, who was released by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, had 10 interested suitors and landed on the Knicks as his new team. His deal with the Knicks, who had been looking for wing depth before the trade deadline, is for the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-8 Sochan, 22, provides the Knicks with a young, athletic wing with size and versatility. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 25.3 minutes per game across 212 games for the Spurs in four-plus seasons.

The ninth pick in the 2022 NBA draft, he was a two-time Rising Stars participant as a rookie and sophomore. Sochan, who provided lockdown defense when called upon, had fallen out of San Antonio's rotation due in part to the emergence of rookie forward Carter Bryant, who was drafted No. 14 in 2025.

In 28 games this season, Sochan has averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and an assist while shooting 47.5% from the field. During Victor Wembanyama's rookie season, the Spurs experimented with playing Sochan at point guard, where he logged a 31-point, 14-rebound performance.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright and Vincent Goodwill contributed to this report.