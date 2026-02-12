Thunder to review Jalen Williams' injury after All-Star break

Jalen Williams gets the basket plus the foul (0:16)

Oklahoma City Thunder star forward Jalen Williams will be reevaluated after the All-Star break after straining his right hamstring for the second time in less than four weeks, a team spokesperson told ESPN on Thursday.

Williams was ruled out of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, a night after aggravating the injury that he originally suffered on Jan. 17.

Williams missed 10 games before returning for Monday's road win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He had a spectacular performance in Wednesday's road win over the Phoenix Suns, scoring 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting in 20 minutes before exiting in the third quarter.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sixth man Ajay Mitchell have been sidelined for extended stretches due to abdominal strains.

Williams, who signed a maximum contract extension after playing a major role in the Thunder's championship run last season, missed the first 19 games of the season while recovering from surgery on his right wrist. He is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.