Pistons' Cade Cunningham buys ownership stake in MLB's Rangers

Detroit Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham has purchased a minority ownership stake in his hometown MLB team, the Texas Rangers, he told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

Cunningham is among the athlete investors in Sportsology Capital Partners, which recently completed the minority investment in the Rangers.

The 24-year-old Cunningham is a native of Arlington, Texas. He threw out a first pitch before a Rangers home game against the Baltimore Orioles last July.

"It was an amazing experience," Cunningham said at the time. "To come back to the sports teams that I grew up supporting and loving, it's amazing."

Cunningham, who is averaging 25.3 points, 9.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds this season, will play in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday for the USA Stars. It is the second All-Star nod for the 2021 No. 1 overall pick.

He signed a five-year max rookie extension in 2024 that could become worth as much a $269 million. He also reached a new six-year endorsement agreement with Nike in November that included a signature shoe deal.