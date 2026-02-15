2026 NBA All-Star Weekend: Revisiting L.A.'s best high school players since 2000

Stephen A. Smith shares his thoughts on the All-Star Game following Kevin Durant's comments criticizing the lack of effort from the international players. (2:28)

As the NBA's brightest stars get ready for the All-Star Game on Sunday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, one can't help recalling the deep wealth of homegrown talent that has emerged from the Los Angeles area.

From NBA champions to college legends, L.A.'s high school talent pool is seemingly limitless.

Considering their high school achievements, we managed to zero in on a talent-laden roster since 2000 that is strong enough to give this year's All-Stars a tough out.

LaMelo Ball impressed plenty in his high school career with many high-scoring games, including a 92-point performance. Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Ball had a legendary high school career, most notably highlighted by his 92-point game as a sophomore. That year, he averaged 27.5 points, 9.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds at Chino Hills High. The previous year, the youngest Ball -- alongside his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo -- helped Chino Hills to a 35-0 record and a state title. Ball played professionally in Lithuania and Australia before his NBA career.

Leonard was a late bloomer nationally, checking in at No. 56 in the SC Next 100 in 2009. Still, he put up big numbers as a senior at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, averaging 22.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and three blocks. He was named California Mr. Basketball.

Harden's dominant play helped lead Artesia High School to back-to-back state titles. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Harden led Artesia High School in Lakewood, California, to back-to-back state titles and averaged 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a senior in 2007. The McDonald's All-American was ranked No. 14 in the SC Next 100 in the class of 2007.

Tyson Chandler

Chandler was a dominant force at Dominguez High School in Compton, California, dominating the opposition with averages of 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks en route to a state title as a senior. Chandler, who was ranked No. 4 in the SC Next 100 in the class of 2001, was a McDonald's All American before skipping college to be picked No. 2 overall in the NBA draft by the LA Clippers.

DeRozan was a standout at Compton High School with his high-flying performances. Chris WIlliams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DeRozan, who checked in at No. 8 in the SC Next 100, led Compton High School his senior season by averaging 29.2 points and 7.9 rebounds. That earned him a spot in the McDonald's All-American game.

Holiday dominated the competition while at Campbell Hall School in L.A., leading the Vikings to a 31-5 record and a state title while averaging 25.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 4.8 steals. That was good enough to take home the 2008 Gatorade National Player of the Year award. Holiday was ranked No. 4 in the SC Next 100.

Jordan Farmar

The flashy guard compiled over 2,000 points in two years at Taft High in Woodland Hills, California. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Farmar scored over 2,000 points in two years at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California, and averaged 27.5 points and 6.5 assists as a senior in 2004. Farmar, a McDonald's All American, led Taft to its first City title.

Thompson led Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, to the Division III state title game and a 30-5 record. He averaged 21 points as a senior in 2008 and was ranked No. 53 in the SC Next 100.

Lonzo Ball

The eldest Ball spearheaded Chino Hills High School's perfect season, finishing 35-0 in 2016 and averaging 23.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.5 assists as a senior in 2016. Ball, who was named a McDonald's All American, was ranked No. 4 in the SC Next 100.