Chris Paul announces retirement from NBA after 21 seasons

Chris Paul announced his retirement from the NBA via a social media post Friday.

Paul had previously said he would retire at the end of this season, his 21st NBA campaign.

"This is it! After 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball," Paul wrote on Instagram.

Paul, 40, is a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time member of All-NBA teams, a nine-time All-Defensive teams member, the 2006 Rookie of the Year and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

He was waived by the Toronto Raptors on Friday after being traded from the LA Clippers on February 4. The Raptors did not require Paul to report to the team and had looked to move him before the trade deadline.

Paul and the Clippers abruptly agreed to part ways in early December after he was reportedly not on speaking terms with Clippers coach Ty Lue for several weeks before his ouster from the team.

Paul later told People.com he was "at peace" with the separation and looking forward to what was next.

The veteran guard appeared in just 16 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game.