          Suns agree to multiyear deal with free agent Highsmith

          • Shams CharaniaFeb 14, 2026, 09:46 PM
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          Free agent Haywood Highsmith has agreed to a multiyear deal with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Jerry Dianis told ESPN on Saturday.

          Highsmith considered multiple playoff teams before reaching an agreement with the Suns, sources said. Highsmith was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets in a trade with the Miami Heat last offseason and then was waived at this month's trade deadline to become a free agent.

          Highsmith, 29, hasn't appeared in a game yet this season as he rehabs from a knee surgery he underwent over the summer.

          Known as a gritty, two-way player when healthy, he joins a Suns team that is 32-23 at the All-Star break -- 1.5 games out of the 5-seed.