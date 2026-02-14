Suns agree to multiyear deal with free agent Highsmith

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent Haywood Highsmith has agreed to a multiyear deal with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Jerry Dianis told ESPN on Saturday.

Highsmith considered multiple playoff teams before reaching an agreement with the Suns, sources said. Highsmith was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets in a trade with the Miami Heat last offseason and then was waived at this month's trade deadline to become a free agent.

Highsmith, 29, hasn't appeared in a game yet this season as he rehabs from a knee surgery he underwent over the summer.

Known as a gritty, two-way player when healthy, he joins a Suns team that is 32-23 at the All-Star break -- 1.5 games out of the 5-seed.