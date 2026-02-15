Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses Bucks commitment, title drive

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits down with Malika Andrews and discusses his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. (2:17)

Giannis Antetokounmpo reiterated his commitment to the Milwaukee Bucks while also acknowledging his desire to be a winner and pursue a second title to go with the one he won in 2021.

"As of today, I'm committed to the Milwaukee Bucks," Antetokounmpo told ESPN's Malika Andrews in an interview for NBA All-Star Weekend. "I'm committed to the people that I work with, my teammates, the coaching staff, Coach Doc [Rivers] and [GM] Jon [Horst] in the front office.

"What I've said from the beginning of this year is that, out of my mouth and the way I've carried myself, you will never hear me say I don't want to be a Milwaukee Buck."

Sources had told ESPN's Shams Charania ahead of the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline that Antetokounmpo has been ready for a new home for months, whether it was an in-season deal or in the offseason, and that the Bucks had listened to offers for the two-time MVP.

No deal came to fruition -- despite interest from teams that included the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves -- and both sides are expected to reexamine a potential deal in the offseason, sources said.

Amid the uncertainty about his future, Antetokounmpo has publicly indicated his commitment to the Bucks. Shortly after the deadline passed, Antetokounmpo wrote "Legends don't chase. They attract" in an Instagram post alongside an expletive-laden clip from the film "The Wolf of Wall Street" where Leonardo DiCaprio's character says he's not leaving his job.

He also told The Athletic in January that "There will never be a moment that I will come out and say, 'I want a trade.'"

But with Andrews, Antetokounmpo acknowledged childhood thoughts about what it would be like to play for another team.

"Growing up, you dream, 'Oh, what if I played for the Knicks, Madison Square Garden? What if I get drafted by the Lakers and I'm teammates with Kobe? What if I go play for the Cavs and LeBron passes me the ball?'" Antetokounmpo said, adding that he has pondered how he would fit in among recent teams to win NBA championships like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics.

The Bucks will come out of the All-Star break at 23-30 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo has not played Jan. 23 due to a strained right calf, though Rivers said last week that the Bucks have no intention to shut down their star player.

Antetokounmpo was selected as an All-Star but is not taking part in Sunday's first U.S. vs. World format.

Asked by Andrews to reflect on the Bucks' 2020-21 NBA championship, Antetokounmpo likened it to tasting a delicious steak and making it clear that he wants another bite at a title.

"You want that steak again," he said.

At the same time, Antetokounmpo doesn't want anyone to think he quit on the Bucks, telling Andrews, "This is my team, and I love it."