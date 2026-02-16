Sources: 76ers plan new deal for Jabari Walker, Cam Payne signing

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers intend to sign two-way forward Jabari Walker to a new two-year contract in the coming days, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

In addition, the team plans to sign veteran guard Cam Payne for the remainder of the season, according to sources.

Walker earned a rotation role after maxing out the games allowed on his two-way deal. He is averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.1 minutes while shooting 40.3%.

Payne spent the second half of the 2023-24 season with the 76ers before signing with the New York Knicks for 2024-25. He then signed with the Indiana Pacers in October but was waived after playing for them in the preseason.

For his career, Payne has averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.