Doug Moe, legendary former Nuggets coach, dies at 87

Doug Moe, who starred in the ABA in the 1960s and engineered one of the best offenses of its era as coach for the Denver Nuggets in the 1980s, has died at the age of 87.

In a statement Tuesday, the Nuggets called Moe a "one of a kind leader and person who spearheaded one of the most successful and exciting decades in Nuggets history."

Moe was a three-time All-Star in the ABA from 1968 to 1970 and helped the Oakland Oaks win the league's championship in 1969. He transitioned to coaching a few years later, working as an assistant coach under his former teammate Larry Brown. He was named head coach of the San Antonio Spurs in 1976 and led the team for four seasons.

Moe is most famously known for his Nuggets tenure, however. He was hired to take over the team in 1980 and guided the franchise to one of its most successful decades. The Nuggets made the postseason nine straight years, powered by Moe's patented run-and-gun offense that led the league in scoring six times. Moe finished with a 432-357 record in Denver, which was the most wins in franchise history up until Michael Malone broke the record last season.

"He will forever be loved and remembered by Nuggets fans and his banner commemorating his 432 career victories as head coach will hang in the rafters to forever honor his incredible legacy," the Nuggets said in their statement. "The organization's thoughts are with Doug's wife Jane, his son David and all of his family and loved ones who are hurting in this moment."

Moe retired from coaching with a record of 628-529, the 19th most wins in NBA history. He received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award given annually to honor longtime NBA coaches in 2018.