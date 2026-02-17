Jazz's Jaren Jackson Jr. has surgery for growth in left knee

Will Jaren Jackson Jr. be ready for the start of next season? (1:02)

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a growth in his left knee.

The Jazz said Jackson will begin rehabilitation and be re-evaluated in four weeks to determine his recovery status. Dr. Travis Maak performed the procedure in Salt Lake City.

ESPN reported last week that Jackson is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Utah acquired Jackson from Memphis in an eight-player trade on Feb. 3. A post-trade physical revealed the localized pigmented villonodular synovitis growth.

Jackson was acquired as a key building block with Lauri Markkanen, although his limited playing time after the trade became a controversial topic due to concerns about tanking the NBA. However, sources told ESPN he was on a minutes limit due to medical reasons.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Grizzlies with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft. He was a two-time All-Star in Memphis and the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson, who played in three games for Utah, has averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 48 games this season.

