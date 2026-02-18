Spurs signing veteran center Mason Plumlee to 10-day deal

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Mason Plumlee is signing a 10-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs, his representative Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Plumlee, in his 13th NBA season, was traded by the Hornets to the Thunder in a three-team deal ahead of the trade deadline and he was subsequently waived by Oklahoma City.

Plumlee appeared in just 14 games for the Hornets, starting two, and averaged just under nine minutes per game. His last consistent action came last season with the Suns, where he played in 74 games and averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The pick up of Plumlee adds a fifth center to the Spurs' roster, behind Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo.