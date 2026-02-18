How to watch this week's NBA in Australia, New Zealand on Disney+

The 2025 NBA season is in full swing! Here are some key facts, and how you can watch all of the Week 18 action on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.
[Note: All times listed are AEDT unless noted]
What NBA games can I watch in Australia and New Zealand on ESPN?
Week 18:
Saturday, February 21
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 11:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
LA Clippers @ LA Lakers, 2:00pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Sunday, February 22
Orlando Magic @ Phoenix Suns, 9:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Houston Rockets @ New York Knicks, 12:30pm, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Monday, February 23
Cleveland Cavaliers @ OKC Thunder, 5:00am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors, 7:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
Boston Celtics @ LA Lakers, 10:30am, ESPN on Disney+ and ESPN1
-- Click here to check out the full NBA schedule
How can fans watch?
Fans can tune in to several Week 18 games LIVE across ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and SKY NZ.
How many Australians are on an NBA roster?
There's plenty of Australian (and New Zealand!) presence on NBA rosters this season! Here's who you can keep your eyes on:
Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers
Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
Joe Ingles, Minnesota Timberwolves
Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies
Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
Duop Reath, Portland Trail Blazers
Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers
Steven Adams, Houston Rockets
Alex Toohey, Golden State Warriors (two-way)
Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)
Rocco Zikarsky, Minnesota Timberwolves (two-way)
Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls (two-way)
Where can I access more NBA content?
