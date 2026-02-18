Sources: Kings' Sabonis, LaVine have season-ending surgeries

Open Extended Reactions

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings' two highest-paid players, Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, both underwent season-ending surgeries on Wednesday, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Sabonis had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He suffered the tear in mid-November, missed 27 games attempting to rehab it and was relatively productive in his eight games back prior to the All-Star break.

But the Kings' season is going nowhere. They have a league-worst 12-44 record and have lost 14 consecutive games. Long banished from the playoff chase, Sabonis is opting for the surgery and full repair on his left knee, setting his eyes toward next season.

LaVine is in a similar spot. He averaged 19.2 points in his 39 games prior to the All-Star break, but missed five of the previous 10 games and is opting to get surgery on a tendon injury in his right hand, ending his season.

LaVine has a $48.9 million player option for next season and all indications are that he will opt in to that final year of his current Kings deal. Sabonis has two years and $94 million left on his contract.

Sacramento explored the trade market for both prior to the deadline, but couldn't strike a deal. It is anticipated that new Kings general manager Scott Perry will revisit those discussions over the summer.