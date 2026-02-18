        <
          Nuggets convert Spencer Jones' deal to standard contract

          • Shams CharaniaFeb 18, 2026, 11:05 PM
          The Denver Nuggets are converting two-way Spencer Jones to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

          Jones, 24, will become a restricted free agent in June.

          Jones has started 34 of 46 games for the Nuggets in his sophomore campaign, averaging six points, 3.1 rebounds, 23.6 minutes and 41.4% shooting from 3-point range. He has played a critical rotation role for a Nuggets team depleted with injuries to the frontcourt this season. Jones is also making 41% on his catch-and-shoot 3s and holding opponents to 45% shooting as the closest defender, per ESPN Research.

          If Jones starts seven more games, he becomes the first player to earn the starter criteria qualifying offer as a straight two-way-to-standard deal conversion.