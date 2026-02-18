Nuggets convert Spencer Jones' deal to standard contract

Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Nuggets are converting two-way Spencer Jones to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Jones, 24, will become a restricted free agent in June.

Jones has started 34 of 46 games for the Nuggets in his sophomore campaign, averaging six points, 3.1 rebounds, 23.6 minutes and 41.4% shooting from 3-point range. He has played a critical rotation role for a Nuggets team depleted with injuries to the frontcourt this season. Jones is also making 41% on his catch-and-shoot 3s and holding opponents to 45% shooting as the closest defender, per ESPN Research.

If Jones starts seven more games, he becomes the first player to earn the starter criteria qualifying offer as a straight two-way-to-standard deal conversion.