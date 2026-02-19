Grizzlies star Ja Morant to miss at least two more weeks

Brian Windhorst breaks down why teams were not willing to take a chance on Ja Morant at the trade deadline. (1:33)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will miss at least two more weeks as he continues his recovery after spraining the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow on Jan. 21.

The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that the two-time All-Star is progressing in his rehabilitation but continues to feel discomfort. The Grizzlies said Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Grizzlies officials also said guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will undergo surgery Thursday to address misalignment of his right pinky finger. A timeline on his recovery will be announced after the procedure.

Morant, 26, has appeared in just 20 games for the Grizzlies this season. He is averaging 19.5 points, 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Although Morant's name came up in plenty of trade rumors over the last month, the Grizzlies kept him at the trade deadline and instead sent two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz.

Caldwell-Pope, 33, has averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 51 games.