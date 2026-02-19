Cooper Flagg's jersey from NBA debut sells for $1 million

Open Extended Reactions

The jersey worn by Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg in the first half of his NBA debut has been sold privately by Sotheby's for $1 million, a record for a Flagg collectible and a record for a jersey sold through NBA Auctions.

Flagg had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his first regular-season game, a 125-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 22. This season, Flagg has become the NBA's youngest player to score 40 points in a game and owns the single-game record for points scored by a teenager (49).

"The $1 million result for Cooper Flagg's rookie debut jersey is a powerful testament to the significance collectors place on true 'first moments' in sport," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles, said in a statement. "This jersey captures the very beginning of a special career, one carrying huge expectations and excitement."

The previous record for a jersey sold through NBA Auctions belonged to the jersey Victor Wembanyama wore in the second half of his NBA debut, which sold for $762,000 in November 2023.

Sotheby's NBA Rookie Debut Auction runs from March 17-23 and will feature debut jerseys from VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen and more. Sotheby's has been the NBA's official game-worn source since November 2023.