Thunder remain without SGA, Jalen Williams in return from All-Star break

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder will open the post-break portion of the schedule without injured stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) will be reevaluated in approximately one week and Williams (right hamstring strain) in approximately two weeks, the team announced Thursday.

Key reserve guard Ajay Mitchell, who sprained his left ankle over the All-Star break while rehabbing from an abdominal strain, will also be reevaluated in approximately one week.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, missed the past five games before the break after suffering his abdominal strain on Feb. 3. Oklahoma City has four games in the next week.

Williams, an All-NBA selection last season, missed 10 games after straining his right hamstring on Jan. 17. He returned for a Feb. 9 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers but strained the hamstring again in the Thunder's next game two nights later, when Williams scored 28 points in 20 minutes in a road win over the Phoenix Suns.

Mitchell has not played since suffering his abdominal strain on Jan. 21, missing the past 11 games.

The Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 42-14 record, three games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs in the standings. The Detroit Pistons (40-13) have moved percentage points ahead of Oklahoma City in the fight for the league's best record and home-court advantage through the NBA Finals.