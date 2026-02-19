Grizzlies' Caldwell-Pope out for season after surgery

Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right pinkie.

The Grizzlies had announced Wednesday that Caldwell-Pope would have surgery to address a misalignment of the finger. After Caldwell-Pope had the procedure Thursday, the Grizzlies announced he won't play again this season.

Grizzlies officials said Caldwell-Pope is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2026-27 season.

The 33-year-old Caldwell-Pope averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 21.3 minutes in 51 games this season.