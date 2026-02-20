LA Clippers-Los Angeles Lakers battle headlines NBA action on Disney+ in the Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off the 2026 All-Star festivities in Inglewood, the NBA wastes no time turning the spotlight back to Hollywood, where a marquee showdown tips off the second half of the season in style.

With playoff positioning beginning to tighten, several high-stakes matchups loom that could ultimately shape the stretch run and define the road to the postseason.

Here's why these games on Disney+ are can't-miss viewing in the Philippines.

Revitalized Wolves with Dosunmu look to make a playoff push (Feb. 21, 8:30 a.m. PHT: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves)

With the Western Conference's third to seventh seeds separated by just three games, the margin between securing homecourt advantage and falling into the play-in remains razor thin. The Minnesota Timberwolves, fresh off consecutive conference finals appearances, are determined to climb the standings and position themselves for another deep run.

That urgency showed at the trade deadline, when Minnesota brought in Ayo Dosunmu -- a steady, under-the-radar contributor from the Chicago Bulls. Averaging 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on an elite 63.7 TS%, including 44.7% from three on solid volume, Dosunmu provides much-needed secondary scoring to an already top eight offense in the league at 117.0 points per 100 possessions.

With Anthony Edwards drawing multiple defenders, having Dosunmu one pass away strengthens a Wolves attack that already ranks fourth in three-point efficiency (37.5%) heading into their clash with the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard is in MVP form (Feb. 21, 11 a.m. PHT: Clippers vs. Lakers)

A sluggish 6-21 start threatened to derail their campaign, but the LA Clippers have flipped the script with a 20-7 surge to re-enter the postseason picture. At the centre of that turnaround is Kawhi Leonard, who -- despite injuries and at 34 years old -- is putting together arguably his most complete offensive season yet.

The two-time Finals MVP is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an elite 61.2 true shooting percentage. Per NBA Advanced Stats, he ranks third in pull-up scoring at 11.3 points per game, knocking down 37.7% from deep. He's also the third most lethal from 10-14 feet with 2.1 makes from that range at 51.7% shooting.

With several stars missing the games threshold for awards eligibility, Leonard could quietly build a legitimate MVP case -- especially if he powers the Clippers into the West's top six ahead of their showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James and the Lakers, along with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, are trying to keep pace in an increasingly difficult Western Conference. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Can the Rockets continue domination against the East? (Feb 22, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Rockets vs Knicks)

Balanced on both ends, the Houston Rockets are one of the few teams ranked inside the league's top six in both offensive (117.0) and defensive (112.0) rating. Much of that success has come against the Eastern Conference, where they own a 14-4 mark - and they'll look to add the New York Knicks to that list.

On the basketball floor, there's still no denying the talent of Kevin Durant, as he continues to anchor the attack with 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on a stellar 62.7 TS%. Still, Houston will need more efficiency from All-Star Alperen Şengün, whose midrange accuracy has dipped to 25.7%.

The bigger test, however, lies on the glass: the Rockets lead the league in rebounding at 48.6 per game but must hold that edge without Steven Adams, especially against a Knicks squad that ranks fourth at 46.3 boards per contest.

SGA vs. Donovan Mitchell (Feb 23, 2 a.m. PHT: Cavaliers vs Thunder)

Ball screens remain one of the most foundational actions in today's NBA offenses, and few maximize them better than Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

What's evident is that both guards have turned the pick-and-roll into a primary weapon that dictates opposing coverages.

Per NBA Advanced Stats, the reigning MVP ranks second in the league in points generated off ball screens at 11 per game, doing so on a highly efficient 57.6 eFG% -- good for the 96.7th percentile. Mitchell, meanwhile, sits fourth in output at 9.1 points per game in the same play type while shooting 52.7 eFG%.

Their ability to consistently create advantages off a single screen not only fuels their scoring numbers but also sets the offensive tone for two contenders eyeing statement wins in the season's stretch run.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell embrace after a October 2023 game. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Possible first look at Porziņģis with the Warriors on Disney+ (Feb 23, 4:30 a.m. PHT: Nuggets vs Warriors)

After missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Golden State Warriors pivoted at the trade deadline to address their frontcourt size by acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis from the Atlanta Hawks -- giving them a much-needed stretch big to complement their perimeter firepower.

Porzingis' value as a floor-spacing big was on full display during his 2023-24 season with the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from three across 57 games en route to an NBA championship.

That blend of shooting and size -- capable of pulling defenders out to the perimeter while still protecting the rim -- is exactly what the Warriors have lacked in recent seasons.

When healthy, a true stretch big like Porzingis not only opens driving lanes for guards and creates cleaner kick-outs for shooters, but also adds a versatile rim presence that can tilt matchups in Golden State's favor as they look to make a push with superstar Stephen Curry at the forefront.