Which NBA players have the most triple-doubles of all time?

Open Extended Reactions

Russell Westbrook has more than earned the nickname Mr. Triple Double.

In basketball, a triple-double is when a player compiles a double-digit total in three of five statistical categories (assists, blocks, points, rebounds and steals) over the course of a game. No player in NBA history has accomplished the feat more than Westbrook.

On May 10, 2021, Westbrook became the NBA's career leader in triple-doubles, tallying 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists for the Washington Wizards in a 125-124 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. It marked the 182nd triple-double of Westbrook's career, passing Oscar Robertson for the most on the all-time list.

Nikola Jokić also has since passed Robertson, whose record stood for more than 47 years.

Westbrook had already broken Robertson's record for the most triple-doubles in a single NBA season (41), recording 42 during the 2016-17 campaign.

Here is a look at the players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history:

*Active

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.