Suns' Devin Booker out at least a week with right hip strain

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least one week because of a right hip strain that happened against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The team made the announcement on Saturday before the team's game against the Orlando Magic.

Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 44 games this season. The 29-year-old recently missed seven straight games with a sprained right ankle.

The Suns also said that recently signed guard Haywood Highsmith is continuing to recover from right knee surgery last offseason. The team said Highsmith is making "good progress" and will be evaluated in two to three weeks.

The Suns have been one of the NBA's surprise teams this season with a 32-24 record, but injuries have taken a toll and they've lost four of their past five games.