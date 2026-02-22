Lakers plan major price hikes for tickets in 2026-27 season

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The first sign of new Lakers owner Mark Walter seeking a return on his investment after purchasing the franchise at a $10 billion valuation became apparent this week when the team sent out renewal forms to season-ticket holders.

Going into the 2026-27 season, the Lakers have a steep price hike planned for their tickets.

Online basketball personality Rob Perez detailed what it will cost him with a post on X on Friday, writing that there will be a 14% increase on the cost of seats in his section and the team will tack on an additional 3% administrative fee if the invoice is not paid in full at the start.

Another longtime Lakers season-ticket holder, with seats in the 300 level, contacted ESPN and showed documentation of an even more exorbitant price increase to keep his tickets. The season-ticket holder in the 300 level had the price for his seats jump from $6,192 in 2025-26 to $9,035 for 2026-27; the price in 2024-25 was $5,494.

That is a 45.9% hike going into next season compared with a 12.7% hike in the last renewal cycle.

The Lakers confirmed the planned price increases in a statement provided to ESPN on Saturday.

"We are adjusting season ticket pricing for next season," the statement said. "The updates reflect the current market landscape and demand."

Through the first 26 home games of the 2025-26 season, the Lakers have an average attendance of 18,877, according to ESPN Research.

The Crypto.com Arena's website lists full capacity for a Lakers game at 18,910, meaning their seats have been 99.8% occupied.

Another one of Walter's professional sports teams in L.A., the Dodgers, set a franchise record in attendance last season with 4,012,470 fans passing through their gates in the regular season en route to a second straight World Series championship.

The Lakers ticket price increases were announced on the heels of longtime president of business operations Tim Harris announcing he will step down at the end of the season, with Lon Rosen -- who has been the Dodgers' executive vice president and chief marketing officer for more than a decade -- already tabbed to take Harris' place.

Harris' e-mail to season-ticket holders announcing the price increases, obtained by ESPN, included an introduction, with specific callouts to Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves:

"The Lakers are iconic. Expectations are always high. Every season is about earning another title. Every season is about elite competition and premium basketball because nothing compares to success with the Purple and Gold.

"This legacy of excellence sets the tone for everything the Lakers represent.

"Luka's shaping the present and future of the game in real time with vision, control and impact every night. LeBron continues to define what longevity, excellence and leadership look like in this league. Year after year, the benchmark holds. Austin's star power has no ceiling; his dedication to the game is unmatched.

"With a roster led by JJ Redick's elite basketball mind, the Lakers make every game a show. This is complete basketball. It's the combination of talent and leadership that puts the Lakers at the forefront of sports."