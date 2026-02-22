Warriors rule out Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green vs. Nuggets

Stephen A. Smith weighs in on Steph Curry's outlook with the Warriors as he chases a fifth title. (1:29)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis and forward Draymond Green were late scratches for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Porzingis did not play because of what the team termed a general illness, while Green was out with lower back soreness.

"He's not even going to come over [to the arena]," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Porzingis. "He's pretty sick."

It would have been Porzingis' second game with his newest team. The Warriors acquired him from Atlanta via trade at the early February deadline. He made his debut for Golden State in a loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Porzingis scored 12 points in 17 minutes in that game and said afterward that he felt ready for a heavier workload. He practiced Friday and Saturday, with Kerr saying the plan is to bump up his minutes.

He has been limited to 18 games this season, battling Achilles tendinitis and the lingering impact of a postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome diagnosis, a disorder of the autonomic nervous system.

The Warriors travel to Memphis and New Orleans for games Tuesday and Wednesday. Kerr said Porzingis' availability for either game remains unclear.

Green was replaced in Sunday's starting lineup by Al Horford.