Tyrese Haliburton diagnosed with shingles, away from Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was diagnosed with shingles and will be away from the team for a few weeks, coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday.

Haliburton hasn't played this season because of the torn Achilles he suffered in Game 7 of last year's NBA Finals, but he has still been on the team's bench during games.

"It's a very painful thing," Carlisle told reporters Sunday, according to Sports Illustrated. "... He will make a full recovery, but this happened over the last few days. He was meeting us in D.C. and had some odd symptoms, and he came back here. That's what's happening with him. We certainly wish him a speedy recovery. It's a unique case and a unique situation, but I talked to him a few times, and he's always in a good mood, so he'll get through it."

Shingles, which features a painful skin rash, is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox.

Without their star point guard, the Pacers are 15-42 this season -- the worst record in the Eastern Conference.