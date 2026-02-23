Neemias Queta dunks over Luka Doncic in Celtics-Lakers

Open Extended Reactions

The historic Celtics-Lakers rivalry is typically bound to bring highlights. On Sunday, it took less than a quarter for a memorable play to occur in the latest matchup.

With 9:35 remaining in the first quarter, Boston center Neemias Queta slammed a dunk past Lakers star Luka Doncic. Queta set a pick for Derrick White, then received a bounce pass from White as he rolled to the basket. The movement prompted Doncic to slide into the restricted area to contest Queta.

The 7-foot center then easily elevated over Doncic to throw down a one-handed jam.

The big dunk immediately brought members of the Celtics' bench to their feet.

After the offseason departures of Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet, Queta has filled the role of starting center. He's having his best season as a pro, averaging 9.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks heading into Sunday.

Boston bolstered its frontcourt by acquiring center Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, though Queta has kept the starting role.