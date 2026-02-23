USA Basketball's road to 2028: New era, new coach, new decisions

Stephen A. Smith explains why Victor Wembanyama can take the Spurs to the Western Conference finals this season. (1:48)

In 2024, a Team USA squad full of NBA stars, role players, up-and-comers and legends, survived two thrillers -- a 95-91 win over Nikola Jokic-led Serbia squad and an exhausting 98-87 clincher over host France -- on its way to the Olympic gold medal.

But while 22-year-old Victor Wembanyama has vowed vengeance after coming up short in his home city of Paris and 31-year-old Jokic is sure to have similar feelings after Serbia settled for the bronze medal, it doesn't appear that USA Basketball's graybearded Avengers will reassemble to chase a sixth consecutive gold.

At least not in full.

Kevin Durant, the all-time leading scorer for the United States men's basketball team, told ESPN earlier this month that he does plan on returning for another run of international play in 2028. The 37-year-old swingman, who won an Olympic-record fourth gold medal at the 2024 Games, disputed the notion that Paris was a last run.

"That narrative, where did the last dance thing come from?" Durant said. "I didn't say I wasn't playing. LeBron [James] said he wasn't. You didn't hear that from me or Steph [Curry]."

While it seems unlikely Curry, 37, will return, Durant was emphatic about his own plans. He'll be nearing 40 by then, but assuming good health, he wants in.

"Hell yeah, I want to play," Durant said. "But I gotta stay on top of my game. I'm not expecting. I want to produce on the floor and make Grant [Hill, USA Basketball managing director since 2021] and whoever is making the decisions want to put me on the team. Not just for seniority; I want to still prove I can help the team win.

"Today, yeah, I feel like I'll put my name in that hat."

Whether Durant is on the roster or not, USA Basketball's next era is coming.

And with the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy closing on Sunday, the decisions facing Hill and Team USA officials will slowly enter the spotlight. Many American players already have raised their hands, both publicly and privately, to relay their interest.

"I'm just trying to get through the [FIBA] World Cup," Hill told ESPN last week, referring to the 2027 event in Qatar, a tournament the U.S. hasn't won since 2014.

Hill not only has to replace James and likely Curry, he tabbed Erik Spoelstra to replace coach Steve Kerr on the sidelines. Spoelstra spent the 2024 Games on Kerr's staff, giving Spoelstra an advantage in adjustments to international play and in roster selection.

There's still more than a full NBA regular season and two postseasons before definitive choices have to be made. But with the U.S. hosting a Summer Olympics -- in Los Angeles in July 2028 -- for the first time in many NBA players' lifetimes, and with worldwide competition closer than ever to knocking Team USA off its pedestal, the next 28 months represent a critical transition period.

The roster

Durant, of course, is a mainstay. Unlike Curry and James, Durant has been a consistent presence in USA Basketball since entering its pipeline as a youngster. But missing Curry and James would leave a massive void in both playmaking and veteran leadership.

After Durant, Anthony Edwards and Bam Adebayo appear to be locks among major contributors from 2024. The same should be said for Devin Booker, who transformed into a defensive specialist during his run in France.

Beyond that, things get trickier.

Hill and USA Basketball have two paths: Take the best nine players and add three role players or take the 12 players who best fit together.

The latter approach secured gold in Paris, but it wound up leaving Jayson Tatum outside the rotation in what became a daily topic of conversation. Tatum seemed to struggle playing off the ball, which exacerbated Kerr's decision to leave him on the bench most games. (Assuming good health and a full recovery from a torn Achilles suffered in last season's playoffs, Tatum will most likely be selected.)

But after sending the oldest roster in USA men's basketball history to Paris -- the average age was 30.1 -- expect an infusion of youth in 2028. And there will be no shortage of options.

Cade Cunningham, a top contender for 2025-26 NBA Most Valuable Player, hopes to get the call. Earlier this season, Cunningham told Hill how much he wanted to represent his country in Los Angeles. When asked by ESPN last week, the 24-year-old guard doubled down.

"I put the work in," Cunningham said. "I feel like I am part of the next wave of American players. So, to be able to represent the United States would be a blessing. But I don't make those decisions."