USA Basketball's road to 2028: New era, new coach, new decisions

In 2024, a Team USA squad full of NBA stars, role players, up-and-comers and legends, survived two thrillers -- a 95-91 win over Nikola Jokic-led Serbia squad and an exhausting 98-87 clincher over host France -- on its way to the Olympic gold medal.
But while 22-year-old Victor Wembanyama has vowed vengeance after coming up short in his home city of Paris and 31-year-old Jokic is sure to have similar feelings after Serbia settled for the bronze medal, it doesn't appear that USA Basketball's graybearded Avengers will reassemble to chase a sixth consecutive gold.
At least not in full.
Kevin Durant, the all-time leading scorer for the United States men's basketball team, told ESPN earlier this month that he does plan on returning for another run of international play in 2028. The 37-year-old swingman, who won an Olympic-record fourth gold medal at the 2024 Games, disputed the notion that Paris was a last run.
"That narrative, where did the last dance thing come from?" Durant said. "I didn't say I wasn't playing. LeBron [James] said he wasn't. You didn't hear that from me or Steph [Curry]."
While it seems unlikely Curry, 37, will return, Durant was emphatic about his own plans. He'll be nearing 40 by then, but assuming good health, he wants in.
"Hell yeah, I want to play," Durant said. "But I gotta stay on top of my game. I'm not expecting. I want to produce on the floor and make Grant [Hill, USA Basketball managing director since 2021] and whoever is making the decisions want to put me on the team. Not just for seniority; I want to still prove I can help the team win.
"Today, yeah, I feel like I'll put my name in that hat."
Whether Durant is on the roster or not, USA Basketball's next era is coming.
And with the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy closing on Sunday, the decisions facing Hill and Team USA officials will slowly enter the spotlight. Many American players already have raised their hands, both publicly and privately, to relay their interest.
"I'm just trying to get through the [FIBA] World Cup," Hill told ESPN last week, referring to the 2027 event in Qatar, a tournament the U.S. hasn't won since 2014.
Hill not only has to replace James and likely Curry, he tabbed Erik Spoelstra to replace coach Steve Kerr on the sidelines. Spoelstra spent the 2024 Games on Kerr's staff, giving Spoelstra an advantage in adjustments to international play and in roster selection.
There's still more than a full NBA regular season and two postseasons before definitive choices have to be made. But with the U.S. hosting a Summer Olympics -- in Los Angeles in July 2028 -- for the first time in many NBA players' lifetimes, and with worldwide competition closer than ever to knocking Team USA off its pedestal, the next 28 months represent a critical transition period.
The roster
Durant, of course, is a mainstay. Unlike Curry and James, Durant has been a consistent presence in USA Basketball since entering its pipeline as a youngster. But missing Curry and James would leave a massive void in both playmaking and veteran leadership.
After Durant, Anthony Edwards and Bam Adebayo appear to be locks among major contributors from 2024. The same should be said for Devin Booker, who transformed into a defensive specialist during his run in France.
Beyond that, things get trickier.
Hill and USA Basketball have two paths: Take the best nine players and add three role players or take the 12 players who best fit together.
The latter approach secured gold in Paris, but it wound up leaving Jayson Tatum outside the rotation in what became a daily topic of conversation. Tatum seemed to struggle playing off the ball, which exacerbated Kerr's decision to leave him on the bench most games. (Assuming good health and a full recovery from a torn Achilles suffered in last season's playoffs, Tatum will most likely be selected.)
But after sending the oldest roster in USA men's basketball history to Paris -- the average age was 30.1 -- expect an infusion of youth in 2028. And there will be no shortage of options.
Cade Cunningham, a top contender for 2025-26 NBA Most Valuable Player, hopes to get the call. Earlier this season, Cunningham told Hill how much he wanted to represent his country in Los Angeles. When asked by ESPN last week, the 24-year-old guard doubled down.
"I put the work in," Cunningham said. "I feel like I am part of the next wave of American players. So, to be able to represent the United States would be a blessing. But I don't make those decisions."
During the ramp-up to the 2024 Summer Olympics, Cunningham and Detroit Pistons teammate Jalen Duren impressed against the veterans as part of a USA Basketball Select Team that also included Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jalen Suggs, Amen Thompson and a 17-year-old Cooper Flagg.
At 6-foot-6, Cunningham can play multiple positions and can slide to the wing to defend forwards, a challenge he has taken on during his breakthrough season in Detroit. Duren, an athletic big who can handle the ball, also will get strong consideration. Both young stars are likely to play in the 2027 World Cup to bolster their international résumés.
Durant even mentioned Duren when talking about candidates for the 2028 national team. Durant said he hopes to talk to Hill about the roster being built for Los Angeles.
"Just because I try to put the team together on my own. You know how that goes," Durant said. "There's so many great players that are up for consideration that are either established or [younger]."
Paolo Banchero, 23, could be a candidate. The Orlando Magic star forward was a member of the 2023 FIBA World Cup team that finished fourth.
"Look at how Anthony Edwards came out of the World Cup in 2023," a source connected with USA Basketball told ESPN. "Look at how Tyrese Haliburton came out in 2023."
Haliburton became an All-NBA third-team selection in 2024 and was a gold medalist in France, even though he played a menial role. Edwards was a key contributor in France, but each star made a leap following the World Cup.
"I enjoyed my experience, even though we didn't medal," Banchero told ESPN early this season regarding the World Cup. "I felt like I could've done more for that team.
"I think the FIBA game is different. But I'm definitely interested [in playing in 2028]."
Not being the focal point of an offense can be a tough adjustment for younger players entering international play, especially with shorter games and fewer possessions. If someone could fit into an Aaron Gordon-type role -- a multipositional defender who can plug into any lineup -- it could make him more attractive to the selection committee. That has made versatile players such as Jalen Johnson and Scottie Barnes intriguing options.
Kon Knueppel also has opened eyes with his shooting, sources told ESPN. The Charlotte Hornets rookie, who last month became the fastest to record 100 made 3-pointers in NBA history, would help fill the void if Curry indeed steps away from international play. A major priority under Kerr was 3-point shooting, and that need won't dissipate with the coaching change.
The toughest decisions could come at guard, especially whether to lean toward taller players. International play has become far more physical than the NBA on the perimeter.
The 6-foot-5 Haliburton played a small role in the national team's 2024 run to the gold medal, but he has good size and is a natural distributor. Assuming good health -- like Tatum, Haliburton is recovering from a torn Achilles, suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals -- he will be strongly considered for a return and an expanded role.
That could leave a choice between Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey -- smaller guards with different playing styles.
"Jalen wants to play. He would love it," a source close to Brunson told ESPN.
"Tyrese would be honored," a source close to the Philadelphia 76ers guard said.
Mitchell told ESPN earlier this season he would "one-thousand-percent" love to be considered. His only USA Basketball experience came after his rookie season in 2019, when the team fell in the World Cup quarterfinals. Although Mitchell joked that it wasn't a great experience, the 29-year-old believes he is better equipped to handle international play.
"It'd be easy for me to say, 'I deserve it and all that,' for sure," said Mitchell, a seven-time NBA All-Star. "But at the end of the day, it's not my call to make. I'm here. I don't feel like I need to campaign. I'm not gonna be a hater about it. I'll definitely be there and support us as a team, as a country."
Meanwhile, Flagg, who really opened eyes among the small group of media members allowed to watch in Las Vegas in the run-up to the 2024 Olympics, could end up being an easy addition. The Dallas Mavericks rookie will be 21 when the Summer Games begin in L.A.
"What I like about him, he really competes and plays hard," a source connected with USA Basketball said of Flagg. "He's good at just about everything."
Other players who are intriguing from a front-line perspective are Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, sources told ESPN. Jalen Williams of the Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley also should be in the mix.
The coaching style
Spoelstra's experience on Kerr's staff certainly helps in the international game. Kerr is more laid-back, more Phil Jackson-like. Spoelstra is more intense in his coaching style, those associated with Team USA said.
"Hearing him address the team, he makes you want to run through a wall," a figure in the room when Spoelstra talked to the team during the 2024 Olympics told ESPN. "He's not Pat Riley, but you can see the Heat effect."
Kerr having Curry, Durant and James made it easier for the coach not to press too hard, even during stressful situations during the medal round.
Having a younger squad could call for Spoelstra's firm touch. Team USA got off to lethargic starts in those close wins over Serbia and France, perhaps due to a little veteran arrogance. Having someone such as Spoelstra lighting a fire underneath the team could produce different results, although Kerr was ultimately victorious with his methods.
"Pop [former Team USA coach Gregg Popovich] had the fear factor; Spo is more in that mold," the figure said.
Spoelstra, like Kerr, also will have significant say in personnel. One thing Spoelstra must prioritize is valuing possessions. In a 40-minute game, especially with a younger team, the coach has to be careful about turnovers with his offensive philosophy.
Brown is averaging a career-high 3.6 turnovers per game with the added responsibility in Boston. Cunningham's turnovers are down but are still among the league leaders, as he traditionally has carried a heavy load his entire career with Detroit. The sure-handed Brunson, meanwhile, is orchestrating the New York Knicks' offense with a career-low turnover rate.
Edwards, in a credit to his development, has always been a low-turnover performer. And having played in FIBA basketball, he could be called upon to initiate offense.
Although he won't have much size in the front line, Spoelstra should have wing players who can switch and help out on the glass. Assuming Ty Lue returns as an assistant coach, the U.S. will have no shortage of collective brainpower on the sidelines to make up for any roster deficiencies.
The competition
Joel Embiid was recruited to play for the U.S. for the sole reason of guarding Jokic, and it worked.
That's where Holmgren, despite his slight build, enters the picture. He has been noted as one of the better defenders Jokic has seen in the NBA, and it's not like there's a long list to choose from.
Holmgren's rivalry with Wembanyama also could make for good cinema. And Wembanyama's game has grown leaps since 2024, with him becoming arguably a top-five player in today's game. Imagine the steps he'll take in the run to 2028. It could take the committee of Holmgren, Adebayo and Duren to contain Wembanyama.
The NBA has experienced an influx of French talent beyond Wembanyama, with Alex Sarr making an impact for the Washington Wizards and Zaccharie Risacher contributing for the Atlanta Hawks. And members of the selection committee are concerned about the long trend of NBA role players raising their games to superstar levels for their national teams.
After Team USA looked vulnerable at times during its run to gold in 2024, and with global competition as strong as ever, there has been a perception that 2028 could be ripe for an upset.
Correct or not, it's one reason Durant wants to play. He is annoyed by the narrative.
"All I hear is, 'AAU is destroying the game,' 'the Euros do it right, while the Americans do it wrong,'" Durant said. "It's a lot of bulls--- with that. I can read between the lines on that; it's a shot at Black Americans. We're controlling the sport; they're tired of us controlling the sport.
"'France is coming for you.' Really? We smacked them boys."