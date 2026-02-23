Lakers' LeBron James endorses Celtics' Jaylen Brown for MVP

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- After the Celtics beat the Lakers 111-89 on Sunday, fueled by Jaylen Brown's 32 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals, he received an MVP endorsement from the other side of the Boston-L.A. rivalry.

Four-time MVP LeBron James said he thinks Brown has a case this season to earn his first.

"This whole MVP thing, I don't understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well," James said. "Like, nobody gave them a shot to start the season. And he's averaging what, 30? Just under 30? It's a popularity contest sometimes, I tell you."

The win over the Lakers brought Boston's record to 37-19, the second-best mark in the Eastern Conference.

Brown came into Sunday averaging career highs in points (29.2), rebounds (7.0) and assists (4.8).

James said Brown deserves consideration for how competitive the Celtics have been despite Jayson Tatum being out all season while recovering from a torn Achilles and losing Jrue Holiday, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis from their 2024 championship team.

"I think he just used the motivation of a lot of people just saying that they're going to have a down year," James said. "The whole championship team pretty much is kind of revamped and he used it as motivation to keep them afloat. They're playing great basketball, and it's because of him and the rest of those guys. He's taken that next step."

Brown said he tries not to pay too much attention to criticism or praise that comes his way, but laid out his credentials for the award as he sees them.

"I feel like I'm the best two-way player in the world," Brown said. "I play both ends on the court. Night-to-night, I'm available, which is hard to do. I'm a leader. I help lead my team, empower my team to come out and play confidently, stuff that doesn't always show up on the analytics. And I'm a winner. I come out and try to win every single night. So I'm grateful.

"It's an honor to play the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. It's an honor for LeBron, who's arguably the best player to ever play the game, giving me some high praise. So, I'm just grateful."

James and Brown were All-Star teammates on the USA Stripes team earlier this month.

Brown said it allowed him and James to reconnect about an interaction they shared when Brown was a rookie.

"When I first got into the league, my first start was against the Cleveland Cavaliers and after the game he came up to me and he told me in my ear, 'You're going to be an All-Star one day, you're going to be a great player,'" Brown said. "So, we talked about that at the All-Star Game. 'You remember that 10 years ago?' And he smiles like, 'Of course, I'm not surprised at anything you're doing right now. So just keep proving people wrong. Keep doing what you got to do and keep leading your team and people will take notice.'"

Brown said there was more he and James spoke about, but he was not going to share it.

He could have been referring to how he was caught on camera at a 2024 Las Vegas Summer League game questioning Bronny James' credentials as a pro while sitting courtside.

"Our relationship has been pretty respectful, besides the s--- he said about Bronny at Summer League," James said of Brown. "But other than that, other than that we've been all right."

Brown later addressed his thoughts about Bronny, sharing on social media: "It's a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA. ... Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth."

James said he and Brown "will be all right."

"I think he went on social media and said something about it," James said. "It's all good, but Bronny's got a long way to go, but that's another story. But the kid, I mean, listen, JB is doing [great]. S---, he's playing great basketball, man."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne contributed to this report.