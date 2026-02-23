        <
          Scotty Pippen Jr., Myron Gardner fined $35,000 each for Grizzlies-Heat scuffle

          • Associated Press
          Feb 23, 2026, 06:56 PM

          NEW YORK -- The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner $35,000 each on Monday for their scuffle in a game over the weekend.

          With 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Heat's 136-120 victory Saturday night, Gardner bumped Pippen from behind and knocked him down. Pippen then jogged down court to confront Gardner and gave him a hard two-handed shove, resulting in a melee that spilled into the seats with 1:19 remaining. Both received technical fouls and were ejected.