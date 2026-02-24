Possible NBA Finals previews headline bumper slate on Disney+ in the Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA regular season enters its final two months, every game starts to carry a little more weight.

Teams are fighting for playoff spots, with games from Feb. 26 to March 2 on Disney+ in the Philippines potentially encounters that could be a championship series come June.

With that in mind, here's one aspect of each matchup on the slate that makes them worth tuning in to.

Best of both conferences clash for the first time this season (Feb. 26, 8:30 a.m. PHT: Thunder vs. Pistons)

Two of the youngest and most-electric teams in the league finally go head-to-head when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Detroit Pistons.

The formula that has made defending champion successful is their stingy defense, as it owns the league's best defensive rating, allowing just 106.1 points per 100 possessions, while the East-leading Pistons are not far behind at 108.3 -- good for second overall.

So with the likelihood of having no reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, expect Oklahoma City to lean even more on that identity to slow down Detroit's own MVP candidate Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists on 56.2 TS%.

If this turns into a grind-it-out battle as the numbers suggest, every stop will matter and whichever young championship contender dictates the defensive tone could walk away with a statement win.

Struggles brewing in Denver (Feb. 26, 11 a.m. PHT: Celtics vs. Nuggets)

While the Denver Nuggets remain an imminent threat in the Western Conference, they have uncharacteristically stumbled even with the return of Nikola Jokić.

Since coming back from a knee injury, Denver has gone just 3-6 -- a rare dip for a squad that has long leaned on its three-time MVP to steady the ship and orchestrate the league's most efficient attack.

With Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson sidelined, the bigger concern has been on the other end.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions, just 22nd in the league, a stark contrast to their league-best 120.3 offensive rating. Against a terrific offensive team like the Boston Celtics, tightening up defensively becomes urgent if Denver hopes to avoid slipping further in the crowded West playoff race.

Harden is elevating the Cavaliers play (Feb. 28, 8 a.m. PHT: Cavaliers vs. Pistons)

It may already be his sixth stop in the league, but James Harden continues to prove he can adapt anywhere.

Since arriving, Harden has seamlessly blended into the system of the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping steer the team to a 5-1 record in his first six games. Over that stretch, the Cavaliers have posted the third-best offensive rating in the league at 123 points per 100 possessions.

Individually, Harden has delivered 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists on a scorching 68.1 TS%, while Cleveland is a +4.9 with him on the floor.

With Donovan Mitchell leading the charge and the frontcourt tandem of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley anchoring both ends, Harden's presence raises the Cavaliers' ceiling as they gear up for a legitimate championship push.

Western Conference finals preview in the making (Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m. PHT: Nuggets vs. Thunder)

After a grueling seven-game West semifinals showdown in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Thunder and Nuggets entered this season as the clear favorites to rule the conference.

Both teams largely kept their cores intact, and once again, they are powered by two of the very best players in the world -- setting the stage for what could be another postseason collision course.

Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the league's most efficient and complete scorers, averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals while flirting with 50/40/90 splits at 55.4% from the field, 39% from three, and 89.2% from the line -- good for a stellar 67 TS%.

On the other side, Jokić continues to redefine dominance with near triple-double averages of 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists on an eye-popping 69.3 TS%.

Even though the two MVP-caliber stars won't share the floor, it's remains more than just a regular-season matchup, with a potential conference finals preview unfolding in real time.

Will Curry make his return? (March 1, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Lakers vs. Warriors)

The Golden State Warriors have been hit hard by injuries at the worst possible time.

Jimmy Butler is out for the season, while new acquisition Kristaps Porziņģis has already dealt with illness. But no absence looms larger than that of Stephen Curry, whose injury has stalled Golden State's climb in the tightly packed Western Conference standings.

Even as he approaches 38 in the coming weeks, Curry remains one of the league's most dangerous guards, averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists on an elite 63.6 TS%.

His gravity alone reshapes defenses and unlocks the Warriors' offense, and his potential return could not come at a bigger moment -- a marquee showdown against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Curry suits up, it instantly transforms this into must-watch television.

Spurs look to keep momentum in Emirates Cup finals rematch (March 2, 2 a.m. PHT: Spurs vs. Knicks)

Months after their clash in the NBA Emirates Cup, the San Antonio Spurs are no longer just a feel-good young squad -- they're the second seed in the West and firmly in the contender conversation.

What began as internal growth has translated into real results, with San Antonio turning promise into production on both ends of the floor.

As of this writing, the Spurs have won nine straight games, including statement victories over conference leaders Oklahoma City and Detroit. During that stretch, they've posted a dominant +16.0 net rating, powered by the league's second-best offensive rating at 121.9 points per 100 possessions.

At the center of it all is Victor Wembanyama, who has averaged 24.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.7 stocks (steals plus blocks) over those nine games.

Another classic Nuggets-Wolves matchup? (March 2, 4:30 a.m. PHT: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)

The NBA action on Christmas Day last year ended with a bang after an overtime thriller between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Nuggets.

With plenty of playoff history between the two in recent years, it was no surprise the game turned into a back-and-forth battle -- and there's every reason to expect another tight contest when they meet again.

That yuletide showdown was headlined by a historic performance from Jokić, who exploded for 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists -- the first time any player in NBA history reached at least 55 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

He even set an NBA record by scoring 18 points in the extra session, and his 56 points rank among the highest ever scored on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards put up 44 points and hit a late, game-tying three to force overtime before being ejected in the extra period.

With both teams boasting high-octane offenses and superstar talents capable of taking over at any moment, this rematch has all the makings of another classic.