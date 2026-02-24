NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams land after the All-Star break

Stephen A. Smith believes the Spurs will win a championship eventually, but explains why they could run into trouble come playoff time this season. (2:47)

The NBA All-Star break is behind us, and teams are back to work with a little under two months left in the regular season.

The race for the postseason is heating up in the East and the West, as the battle for the No. 1 seed remains highly contentious between the league's top teams.

In the East, the Detroit Pistons have reclaimed their "Bad Boys" reputation especially after their recent run-in with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Could this be a preview of the NBA Finals?

The Spurs will first have to make it through the Western Conference gauntlet, as they are neck and neck with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who have held the No. 1 spot for a majority of the season.

However, things could catch up to the Thunder, who are without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and other stars from their championship roster because of injuries.

Check out where our NBA insiders ranked all 30 teams as they zero in on the end of the regular season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 29 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 12 | Nov. 19 | Nov. 26 | Dec. 3 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 17 | Dec. 24 | Dec. 31 | Jan. 7 | Jan. 14 | Jan. 21 | Jan. 28 | Feb. 4 | Feb. 11

2025-26 record: 45-14

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ DET (Feb. 25), vs. DEN (Feb. 27), @ DAL (March 1), @ CHI (March 3)

Sunday afternoon was arguably the most impressive of the Thunder's 45 wins this season. They handled a hot Cleveland Cavaliers team despite missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell. Their playoff ceiling is reliant on SGA returning from an oblique injury to MVP form and Williams finding his health, but those types of role player-led wins boost confidence. Isaiah Joe hit six 3s and had five steals while Cason Wallace had 20 points and 10 assists. Chet Holmgren put up 17 points, 15 rebounds and walled off the paint. -- Anthony Slater

2025-26 record: 41-16

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ TOR (Feb. 25), @ BKN (Feb. 26), @ NYK (March 1), @ PHI (March 3)

According to veteran Harrison Barnes, the Spurs entered the season with the goal of winning 40 games before 20 losses. Mission accomplished. San Antonio currently rides its longest winning streak of the season (nine games), coming off a victory Monday in Detroit against a physical Pistons squad. Opponents learned earlier in the season that they could use physicality to throw off star center Victor Wembanyama, but the 22-year-old has figured out workarounds for those tactics. The Spurs have won five games against teams with the NBA's best record (four against the Thunder and one against the Pistons), according to ESPN Research. -- Michael C. Wright

2025-26 record: 42-14

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. OKC (Feb. 25), vs. CLE (Feb. 27), @ ORL (March 1), @ CLE (March 3)

Is there a difference in weight classes between the East and West, or was it a bad night for the Pistons on Monday when they lost to Wembanyama and the Spurs? The doubts about the Pistons' playoff ceiling came floating to the surface, as they shot just 19% from 3 in their second loss this month. Big man Isaiah Stewart has three more games remaining on a seven-game suspension, meaning he will miss showdowns with other potential postseason opponents: Oklahoma City and Cleveland.

Will shooter Kevin Huerter find some playing time? He hasn't played since the All-Star break, and if he can contribute, the Pistons certainly need more from beyond the arc as they are 22nd in the league in 3-point percentage. -- Vincent Goodwill

2025-26 record: 38-19

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ DEN (Feb. 25), vs. BKN (Feb. 27), vs. PHI (March 1)

Jaylen Brown might believe he deserves more recognition in the NBA's MVP race, but the facts say otherwise. In the history of my MVP straw poll, which dates to 2017, Brown had received only three fifth-place votes in his career before this season. Last week, he was unveiled in sixth place, with five third-place votes. However, he's not in bad company, sitting behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham, Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic, but ahead of Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell. -- Tim Bontemps

2025-26 record: 37-22

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ MIL (Feb. 27), vs. SA (March 1), @ TOR (March 3)

If it wasn't clear before, it's clear now. Mike Brown made the obvious declaration Saturday night before their comeback victory over Houston that Jalen Brunson eats first, then Karl-Anthony Towns. Perhaps it was to alleviate the criticism Towns gets for not producing enough. Towns told ESPN later that evening, "It's something different in my career."

Towns shot 8-of-12 from 3-point range against Detroit on Thursday, which is a great sign from his career-low 3-point shooting. That type of production will be needed as the Knicks play four games in the next six days starting Friday, including home games against San Antonio and Oklahoma City. -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 37-22

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ MIL (Feb. 25), @ DET (Feb. 27), @ BKN (March 1), vs. DET (March 3)

The James Harden era is off to a fantastic start for Cleveland. The Cavs are 6-1 with Harden in the lineup, and Harden's passing ability has helped unlock Cleveland's offense. Harden is averaging 18.7 points and 8.7 assists while shooting 50% since joining the Cavs, and the team ranks third in the NBA in offensive efficiency since the trade deadline. A pair of matchups against the top-seeded Pistons (at Detroit on Friday and in Cleveland on Tuesday) should be a good test for where the Cavs stack up with the top teams in the conference. -- Jamal Collier

2025-26 record: 36-22

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. BOS (Feb. 25), @ OKC (Feb. 27), vs. MIN (March 1), @ UTAH (March 2)

The Nuggets are only 4-6 since Nikola Jokic's return from a monthlong absence due to a knee injury, primarily due to uncharacteristic struggles closing games. During the stretch of contests without Jokic, Denver was 1-5 in clutch games. In clutch games since Jokic's return on Jan. 30, the Nuggets have been outscored by 19 points in 31 minutes, shooting just 37.5% from the floor, including 7-of-28 from 3-point range. -- Tim MacMahon

2025-26 record: 35-21

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. SAC (Feb. 25), @ ORL (Feb. 26), @ MIA (Feb. 28), @ WAS (March 2)

Turnovers have been a seasonlong issue, and if it isn't corrected soon, you can expect an early postseason exit for the Rockets. Houston committed nine turnovers -- the most in any quarter all season -- as the Knicks overcame an 18-point deficit in the final frame to win Monday, marking the 11th time this season the Rockets have blown a fourth-quarter lead. Fred VanVleet's season-ending injury before the start of camp might prove to be too much for Houston to overcome. Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard have shown growth. But time is running out for the young guards to reach the level the Rockets will need in the playoffs. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 36-23

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ LAC (Feb. 26), @ DEN (March 1), vs. MEM (March 3)

No team this season has more inexplicable losses than Minnesota, which had another one Sunday against the 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid and had played the night before in New Orleans. That simply is a game that a team with Minnesota's ambitions needs to win. Those losses throughout the season are why the Wolves are fighting to avoid the play-in rather than fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. -- Bontemps

Anthony Edwards is third in the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 29.5 points. ESPN Illustration

2025-26 record: 34-23

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ PHX (Feb. 26), @ GS (Feb. 28), vs. SAC (March 1), vs. NO (March 3)

Coming into Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic, the Lakers were the only team out of the top eight in either conference with a negative point differential on the season. Also concerning: L.A.'s 11-14 record against teams with above .500 records. The Lakers' past five losses to those winning opponents came by an average of 20.2 points. Marcus Smart said there is still time to improve, however. "We're hanging in there," he said. "The objective of it, for everybody in this league, is coming around at the right time." -- Dave McMenamin

2025-26 record: 34-24

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. SA (Feb. 25), @ WAS (Feb. 28), vs. NYK (March 3)

Toronto keeps taking care of business against sub-.500 teams, with wins against Chicago and Milwaukee coming out of the break. But the Raptors keep dropping games against the league's best teams after a loss against the injury-depleted Thunder on Tuesday. Toronto is 11-17 against teams with winning records, versus 23-7 against losing clubs. -- Zach Kram

2025-26 record: 33-26

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. LAL (Feb. 26), @ SAC (March 3)

Phoenix hit a rough patch just when it finally got a lift from Jalen Green, who had missed months with a hamstring injury. Green's buzzer-beating 3 to dismiss the Magic in double overtime Saturday coincided with Dillon Brooks suffering a fractured left hand, which will sideline him for four to six weeks. The team also announced that Devin Booker will be out at least a week with a right hip strain. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 31-26

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. HOU (Feb. 26), vs. DET (March 1), vs. WAS (March 3)

The news that Franz Wagner is sidelined indefinitely with a left ankle injury raises a question of whether we will see a healthy starting five this season for the Magic. The lineup of Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. has started only 11 games together this season and has played 5% of total possessions as a unit. If there's something positive to come from Wagner's absence, it's the play of third-year guard Anthony Black. In 36 starts this season, Black is averaging 17.7 points. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Magic are a plus-8.2 points per 100 possessions when Black is on the court with Suggs, Bane, Banchero and Carter. -- Bobby Marks

2025-26 record: 32-26

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. MIA (Feb. 26), @ BOS (March 1), vs. SA (March 3)

For as well as Joel Embiid has played this season, his recent absences with knee and shin soreness are a consistent reminder of the sharp edge this 76ers season is sitting on. With Embiid on the court, Philadelphia has a real chance to make noise in a wide-open Eastern Conference playoffs. Without him, though, it will be a challenge for the 76ers to get out of the play-in mix and into the postseason at all, especially with the Heat and Magic closing in on them in the standings. -- Bontemps

2025-26 record: 31-28

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ PHI (Feb. 26), vs. HOU (Feb. 28), vs. BKN (March 3)

If the Heat are not a play-in team for the first time since 2022, it likely comes because of Tyler Herro's health and play. In his first game since Jan. 15, Herro scored 24 points in only 23 minutes. He scored 14 points the next night in a win against Memphis. Those were only the second set of back-to-back games Herro has played this season. The Heat began a five-game stretch against teams below .500 on Tuesday. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 30-28

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ MEM (Feb. 25), vs. LAL (Feb. 28), vs. LAC (March 2)

The final two months of Brandin Podziemski's season will set the stage for extension conversations this summer. Steve Kerr termed Podziemski's third year as "up and down;" Podziemski had 15 fourth-quarter points and eight rebounds in a highlight win over the Nuggets on Sunday, but high-impact scoring and playmaking nights haven't been the norm, and the coaching staff has mostly requested Podziemski dial it back despite his long-term ambitions. "It's really more about finding that sweet spot that we're trying to get him where he's making plays but not dominating the ball," Kerr said. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 28-31

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ IND (Feb. 26), vs. POR (Feb. 28), vs. DAL (March 3)

The Hornets have cooled off after close losses to the Rockets and Cavaliers last week, but they still have just one double-digit loss since the calendar flipped. The natural next step is improved play in clutch situations: Charlotte is 9-16 in clutch games this season; only the Kings and Nets have fewer clutch victories. That clutch underperformance is why the Hornets' actual record is underperforming their "expected" record -- based on net rating, per Cleaning the Glass -- by a league-worst six games. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 28-31

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ CHI (Feb. 26), @ CHA (Feb. 28), @ ATL (March 1)

There was a concerning visual for the Blazers on Sunday night: Deni Avdija, their lone All-Star, asked out of the game in Phoenix after only 59 seconds when a bothersome lower back issue flared. It's been a problem for Avdija for weeks. He was listed as questionable before the Suns game before attempting to play. He also missed Tuesday night's game in Minnesota. Portland appears pretty safe in at least the 10th spot, but for the Blazers to be any type of postseason threat, the team needs Avdija back to the level he maintained between October and January. -- Slater

2025-26 record: 27-30

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. MIN (Feb. 26), vs. NO (March 1), @ GS (March 2)

For anyone wondering what direction the Clippers' season could be headed after dealing James Harden and Ivica Zubac before the trade deadline, coach Tyronn Lue delivered a clear message last week: "Man, we're playing to win. I don't care if it's young, old, toddlers ... whoever's on the floor, we're trying to win." Bennedict Mathurin, acquired from Indiana in the Zubac deal, has helped that cause, averaging 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals in his five games off the bench for L.A. -- McMenamin

2025-26 record: 29-31

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. WAS (Feb. 26), vs. POR (March 1)

Maybe the addition of Jonathan Kuminga is the spark Atlanta needed. In his first game since being acquired from Golden State at the trade deadline, Kuminga scored a season-high 27 points and was a plus-17 while on the court. More impressive were the seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in only 24 minutes. Before the Washington win, Kuminga only had four games this season of at least four assists. -- Marks

2025-26 record: 25-31

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: vs. CLE (Feb. 25), vs. NYK (Feb. 27), @ CHI (March 1), vs. BOS (March 2)

The Bucks have looked more competent without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo during his most recent absence. They are 7-5 since Antetokounmpo injured his right calf on Jan. 23, which has kept them within striking distance of the postseason. Antetokounmpo's return is close. The Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can participate in a 5-on-5 practice session this week before he is cleared to return to games. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 21-35

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. GS (Feb. 25), @ DAL (Feb. 27), @ IND (March 1), @ MIN (March 3)

The team announced that guard Ja Morant is progressing in his rehabilitation from a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, but he remains out, having missed the team's past 14 games. The Grizzlies have posted the fourth-worst record (6-17) since Jan. 1 with a three-game road trip on deck after a home matchup Wednesday against the Warriors. Memphis recalibrated the roster at the trade deadline, but the club's latest injury list featured eight players. Second-year man Jaylen Wells has been one of the team's few bright spots, upping his shooting averages in February. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 24-35

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. POR (Feb. 26), vs. MIL (March 1), vs. OKC (March 3)

The Bulls rebuild has begun, and it has started painfully. Chicago has dropped 10 in a row, its longest losing streak since 2019, and have not won a game in February. Since improving their record to 23-22 on Jan 24, the Bulls are 2-12, which includes a heavy roster upheaval at the deadline and a team finally choosing a direction. Now Chicago has dropped to 12th in the conference and looks primed to miss the postseason altogether, snapping its streak of three straight play-in tournament appearances. -- Collier

2025-26 record: 21-36

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. SAC (Feb. 26), vs. MEM (Feb. 27), vs. OKC (March 1), @ CHA (March 3)

Khris Middleton, the veteran forward acquired from Washington in the Anthony Davis trade, scored 25 points to lead the Mavs to a win over the Pacers on Sunday to snap a 10-game losing streak. It was Middleton's highest-scoring performance since Jan. 22, 2024, when he was with the Bucks. The Mavericks finished their six-game road trip, where they went 2-4 against another bottom-dwelling team Tuesday, defeating the Nets 123-114. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 18-40

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. NO (Feb. 26), vs. NO (Feb. 28), vs. DEN (March 2)

With Keyonte George nursing a sprained ankle, second-year guard Isaiah Collier has seen an increase in minutes this month and is taking advantage of it. Collier has averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 assists in February, shooting 48.3% from the floor. His jumper continues to be his biggest weakness, however. Collier has shot 23.1% from 3-point range this month, slightly below his career norm of 26.0%. -- MacMahon

2025-26 record: 17-42

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ UTAH (Feb. 26), @ UTAH (Feb. 28), @ LAC (March 1), @ LAL (March 3)

The Pelicans won four of six, including their win against the Warriors on Tuesday night, as Zion Williamson has played in 33 consecutive contests, marking the longest streak of his career. Point guard Dejounte Murray made his long-anticipated return against the Warriors from a ruptured right Achilles tendon that kept him off the floor for 13 months. It's unclear where Murray fits in New Orleans' long-term future, but the new front-office regime headed up by Joe Dumars has shown that it values the club's young core, led by promising rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. -- Wright

2025-26 record: 16-41

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ ATL (Feb. 26), vs. TOR (Feb. 28), vs. HOU (March 2), @ ORL (March 3)

The past two seasons were the worst in franchise history: The Wizards went 15-67 in 2023-24 and 18-64 last season. But with back-to-back wins against the Pacers after the All-Star break, Washington is already at 16 wins this season. Despite their best efforts to secure a strong draft position, the Wizards are on track to win more games than in either of their past two misbegotten campaigns. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 15-42

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. SA (Feb. 26), @ BOS (Feb. 27), vs. CLE (March 1), @ MIA (March 3)

Entering Tuesday night, the Nets were on a four-game losing streak, three of those by double figures and two against the Cavaliers and Thunder. There's only so much Michael Porter Jr. can do as the lone scorer on this bottom-dwelling team, and the Nets are clearly in freefall. One bright spot is rookie Nolan Traore, who is getting more playing time as he's been installed as a starter for the past month (12 games). His shooting is still a work in progress (33% from 3); however, he's been able to work alongside fellow rookie Egor Demin. In theory, it should help ease the burden of point guard duties, but it's been rough to build any offensive chemistry as two of the Nets' lowest offensive performances have occurred since they started to share the floor (84 vs. Cleveland and 86 vs. Oklahoma City). -- Goodwill

2025-26 record: 15-44

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. CHA (Feb. 26), vs. MEM (March 1)

Indiana's injury woes are back. In addition to Tyrese Haliburton, who been out for the whole season and is now away from the team after being diagnosed with shingles, and Ivica Zubac, who has yet to debut for his new team, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and T.J. McConnell have all missed recent games due to ailments. Those absences contributed to Indiana losing two games to Washington, thereby passing the Wizards in the reverse-order standings. It's a different race to watch as the NBA lottery approaches. -- Kram

2025-26 record: 13-46

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ HOU (Feb. 25), @ DAL (Feb. 26), @ LAL (March 1), vs. PHX (March 3)

For long-term strategic purposes, no Kings' win is necessarily a useful one in the next two months. They're playing for a lottery position and sit in the prime spot, two wins (13) behind the Nets and Pacers for the worst record. But the players on the ground level needed the Monday night pick-me-up in Memphis, beating the Grizzlies to snap a franchise-record 16-game losing streak. Rookie center Maxime Raynaud continues to impress: He has four double-doubles in his past five games. -- Slater