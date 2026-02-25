Blazers' Sharpe has stress reaction, out at least 4-6 weeks

Open Extended Reactions

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe was diagnosed with a stress reaction of the left fibula and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the team said Tuesday.

Sharpe had already missed the past six games because of a left calf strain. Follow-up imaging revealed the stress reaction.

The four-to-six week time frame for Sharpe will allow for healing "before beginning a progressive return to full basketball activity," the team said in a statement.

The 22-year-old Sharpe ranks second on the team with an average of 21.4 points this season. He also averages 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

He injured his calf earlier this month in the first half of the Trail Blazers' 135-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Sharpe, in his fourth season, was the seventh overall pick in the 2002 NBA draft.