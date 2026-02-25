Bulls' Anfernee Simons recovering from left wrist fracture

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Additional imaging on Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons' injured left wrist showed he aggravated a previous fracture, coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday before a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Simons, acquired in a deal that sent center Nikola Vucevic to Boston at the trade deadline earlier this month, left Chicago's 126-110 loss to Detroit on Saturday with what was termed a "sprain" and didn't play in the second half.

Donovan said Simons, 26, originally suffered the fracture while with the Celtics, calling it "an old injury," and didn't offer an exact timeline for Simon's return.

"The fracture hasn't quite healed and I think him seeing a hand specialist, they felt like, you know, once the pain subsides that he's fine to go back to play," Donovan said. "The last time it happened to him, it was in training camp in Boston. It was like a week or 10 days."

In six games and five starts with the Bulls, Simons has averaged 15.2 points and 28.4 minutes.

In 49 contests with the Celtics this season, Simons averaged 14.2 points in 24.5 minutes. He was Portland's first-round draft pick in 2018 and played the first seven of his eight NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers before being traded to Boston for Jrue Holiday in July.

The Bulls entered Tuesday on a season-worst nine-game losing streak.