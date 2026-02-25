Hawks' Jalen Johnson exits win with first-quarter hip injury

ATLANTA -- Hawks forward Jalen Johnson left Tuesday night's 119-98 win over the Washington Wizards with a left hip flexor injury.

Johnson was injured in the first quarter and ruled out after being evaluated by the training staff.

"There was enough there not to send him back in the game," coach Quin Snyder said.

Johnson, who earned his first All-Star Game berth this season, will be re-evaluated before the Hawks face the Wizards again Thursday to complete back-to-back games in Atlanta. It's not known if he will miss any additional playing time.

Johnson finished with five points, three rebounds and two steals in about 5½ minutes against the Wizards. He came into the night averaging 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

His absence cleared the way for Jonathan Kuminga to score a season-high 27 points in his Hawks debut. Kuminga was acquired from Golden State at the trade deadline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.