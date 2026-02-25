Cavaliers' Harden questionable with fracture in right thumb

Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden sustained a non-displaced fracture of his right thumb during Tuesday night's game, the team announced Wednesday.

X-rays taken Wednesday revealed the injury, which Harden suffered against the New York Knicks.

Harden is currently listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is expected to undergo treatment and further evaluation before a decision on his status is announced.

Harden was traded from the LA Clippers to the Cavaliers on Feb. 3. In seven games with Cleveland, the 17-year veteran is averaging 18.9 points, eight assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. Prior to the trade, he averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 44 appearances with the Clippers this season.

Cleveland (37-22) has won eight of its last nine games and is tied for third place in the Eastern Conference.