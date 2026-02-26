Jontay Porter, banned from NBA, signs with USBL's SuperHawks

Open Extended Reactions

Jontay Porter, banned for life by the NBA for gambling in 2024 and currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a related federal charge, is planning to play for an upstart pro basketball league.

The Seattle SuperHawks, a member of the newly re-created United States Basketball League, announced Porter's signing Wednesday. The team is scheduled to begin its season on March 7.

Porter pleaded guilty in July 2024 in federal court in Brooklyn to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison, though Porter is expected to get between 3-4 years when he is sentenced. He was accused of manipulating his performance and working with gamblers to win prop bets in two games with the Toronto Raptors in the 2023-24 season.

An NBA investigation also found Porter personally bet on 13 NBA games in 2024 that he didn't play in, a violation of league rules, and won $22,000.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have expanded the investigation that started with Porter and went on to indict dozens of others in gambling-related cases including Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

In 2024, Porter petitioned a federal judge to be allowed to play for a team in Greece, but the request was denied.

Porter played in 37 games over two NBA seasons.