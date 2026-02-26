Taj Gibson, 40, agrees to 2-year deal with Grizzlies

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent Taj Gibson agreed to a two-year deal to join the Memphis Grizzlies, his representative Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

At 40 years old, Gibson is back in the NBA for a 17th season. He is a player regarded as a consummate leader and professional.

Gibson played in 37 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Over his career with the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Hornets, Gibson has averaged 8.4 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Gibson would be 35th player to ever appear in an NBA game after 40 years old, per ESPN Research. Teams have raved about the exemplary leadership from the No. 26 pick in the 2009 draft.

Additionally, Kyle Anderson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves after clearing waivers, sources told ESPN.

Anderson spent two seasons with the Timberwolves (2022-24) and gets an opportunity to rejoin the West contender. Anderson's agent, Thad Foucher, worked with Grizzlies officials Thursday to finalize the buyout agreement.