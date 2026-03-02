Warriors' Stephen Curry (knee) out at least five more games

Steph Curry appears to injure his knee in the third quarter of the Warriors' game vs. the Pistons. (0:21)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will sit out at least five more games because of his persistent right knee issue, the team said Sunday.

The Warriors will reevaluate Curry in 10 days, meaning he will be absent for their upcoming games against the Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, Jazz and Bulls. Curry has sat out the previous 10 games, with the Warriors going 4-6 without him.

"This is a weird one," Curry told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an in-game interview Saturday. "It's kind of unpredictable how it'll heal."

The team has listed Curry's injury as patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as "runner's knee," which typically consists of swelling and pain around the kneecap.

The Warriors were initially optimistic that Curry could return after last month's All-Star break, but he had a setback in a workout that weekend and told the athletic training staff he wasn't ready for live work upon his return to the facility.

The Warriors shut him down from court work for 10 days. He was spotted in the locker room pregame Saturday doing weight-bearing squats on his right knee. The team says Curry is making progress but hasn't yet advanced to court work.

"It's going to be a little longer," Curry said. "Right now, with this one, it's about each day, can you stack good days? I've done that. Hopefully they can unleash me on the court soon and hopefully get back sooner than later."

The Warriors are 31-29, planted in the eighth seed and appear destined for the play-in tournament. Curry has repeatedly stated a desire behind the scenes to find his way back onto the court and push the Warriors into a playoff series, but hurdles remain before he can get clearance.

"Trying to stay in shape, strengthen everything else around the body, knowing at this stage, once you get back, it's a full sprint to the playoffs," Curry said. "Once I get back on the court, it's a little bit of a pain tolerance thing. But it's just something you don't want lingering because it can get worse."

Curry's co-star, Jimmy Butler III, tore his ACL in January and is out for the season. The Warriors' trade deadline acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis, has sat out four consecutive games because of an illness and played only 17 minutes since the deal.