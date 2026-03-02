Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo makes return vs. Celtics

While Stephen A. Smith doesn't believe Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic teaming up with the Lakers will happen, he explains why it can't be completely ruled out. (2:22)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo returned in Monday night's 108-81 loss to the Boston Celtics, his first game in more than five weeks after straining his right calf.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists in the defeat.

He had sat out 15 games after injuring himself against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 23, and coach Doc Rivers said pregame that he would return with a minutes restriction. He ended up playing 25 minutes.

"I'm not going to overdo it," Rivers said before the game. "He hadn't played in a while, so just getting him back in and playing. It's not like we had a big practice or a shootaround this morning, so it's not the ideal way of bringing him back.

"But the fact that he's available, you put him in and you figure it out."

Antetokounmpo has sat out 29 games overall because of a recurring right calf injury but entered Monday still averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in the 30 games he had played.

Antetokounmpo made it clear that he wanted to return this season. Rivers said Monday that the Bucks kept Antetokounmpo sidelined longer as a precaution to help him recover from the injury after yet another extended absence.

"We did that the first time; that didn't work out," Rivers said. "But listen, this is basketball. You can go out and play and then you just got to hope he stays healthy."

Despite such a lengthy absence, the Bucks found a way to sustain themselves, going 8-7 without Antetokounmpo, much improved from their dismal record (3-11) when he was previously sidelined.

"We've kind of found our way of how to play without him," Rivers said. "It's clear ... so we got to make sure we have the right group on the floor when Giannis is off the floor. That's the key for us."

This was Antetokounmpo's first game back since last month's NBA trade deadline, when both he and the Bucks explored their options for the future. The Bucks still want to prove to their superstar that his best chance to win another championship is in Milwaukee.

Rather than chase improved lottery odds, the Bucks remain committed to chasing a playoff spot.

Milwaukee is 26-34, in the No.11 spot in the Eastern Conference, 3 1/2 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the conference's final play-in spot.

"Tonight's a big game for us and then the next game's a big game for us," Rivers said pregame. "That's the situation we have to put ourself in and we have to play through that."