Thunder sign Payton Sandfort to two-way deal, waive Boeheim

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Payton Sandfort to a two-way contract and waived guard Buddy Boeheim, the team announced Monday.

Sandfort, a 6-foot-7 forward who played his college ball at Iowa, has played in 21 games this season with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G-League affiliate. He has averaged 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a rookie.

During Sandfort's senior year at Iowa, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Boeheim was signed to a two-way contract Feb. 6.