NBA 2025-26 postseason tracker: Who clinched playoff, play-in spots?

The NBA playoffs are right around the corner!

The 2025-26 postseason begins on April 14 as the three-day SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament rounds out the remaining playoff picture. The playoffs officially start on April 18 and run through mid-June.

With the end of the regular season in sight, teams are beginning to clinch postseason berths while others are making their plans for the NBA draft lottery on May 10.

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason after beating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 1, to move to 47-15. If the Thunder are able to hold off the San Antonio Spurs and hold onto the No. 1 spot, it will be the second straight season they finish as the top seed in the Western Conference.

While Oklahoma City was the first to clinch, several other teams are on the precipice of the postseason. Stay tuned to find out which teams have clinched what as the regular season nears an end.

WHAT HAVE TEAMS CLINCHED?

What they've clinched: At least a spot in the postseason

Last season's Thunder team clinched the top spot in the Western Conference before battling through the playoffs and winning the NBA Finals Oklahoma City is attempting to become the first back-to-back champion since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors.