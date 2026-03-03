Eastern Conference contenders look to make push this week on Disney+ in the Philippines

Open Extended Reactions

An impressive start to the season has upstart Detroit Pistons sitting comfortably atop the NBA's Eastern Conference, creating rare breathing room in a race usually dominated by more established contenders.

But, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks all jockeying for prime playoff positioning, the battle for seeding remains far from settled.

As the pressure intensifies down the stretch, here's a look at the seven NBA games streaming on Disney+ in the Philippines this week, and how they could shape the road to the 2026 NBA playoffs.

NBA on Disney + In The Philippines Disney+ is the new home of the NBA in the Philippines. Watch live on Disney+

Cavs, Celtics, and Knicks dispute seeds two to four in the Eastern Conference

The race for seeds two through four in the East has tightened, and it's increasingly unlikely that the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers will crack the top tier.

Alongside Detroit, the Celtics, Cavaliers and Knicks all see a legitimate path to representing the conference in the NBA Finals.

For New York, optimism is justified.

After being denied a Finals berth by the Indiana Pacers last year, the Knicks have regrouped. A rocky 2-9 stretch early in 2026 exposed defensive cracks, but they've since stabilized -- climbing to eighth in defensive rating at 112.2 per 100 possessions.

Powered by Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 26.7 points per game, which is good for 10th in the league, New York faces key tests against the Oklahoma City Thunder (March 5, 8 a.m. PHT) and Los Angeles Lakers (March 9, 3:30 a.m. PHT).

Boston, meanwhile, has surged into the second seed behind an MVP-caliber campaign from Jaylen Brown, who is posting 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 57.2 percent true shooting. That production has fueled a league-best 120.3 offensive rating, making the Celtics one of the most efficient attacks in the league.

They'll take on the Dallas Mavericks (March 7, 8 a.m. PHT) before a pivotal showdown with Cleveland (March 9, 1 a.m. PHT).

As for the Cavaliers, a bold trade deadline swing for James Harden has reshaped its trajectory.

Despite playing through a fractured thumb, Harden has delivered 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists on an eye-popping 67.3 TS%, guiding the Cavaliers to a 7-1 record since his arrival. The move has transformed a slow-starting group this season into a legitimate contender in the East's seeding battle.

Kuminga is spreading his wings with the Hawks (March 5, 10:30 a.m. PHT: Hawks vs. Bucks)

After four-and-a-half seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga looks rejuvenated with the Atlanta Hawks.

Playing with greater freedom and looking more decisive, the former seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft has quickly made an impact. While his first three outings have come against non-playoff teams, he has passed the early test with flying colors.

Kuminga is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on a scorching 78.3 TS%, powering Atlanta to a 3-0 start in his stint so far.

His relentless rim pressure and improved efficiency add a new dynamic to the Hawks' offense -- one that could help push them back into the playoff conversation as they gear up to face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tatum's possible return against the Mavericks (March 7, 8 a.m. PHT: Mavericks vs. Celtics)

The long-awaited return of Jayson Tatum could finally come against the Mavericks, a rematch of the 2024 NBA Finals.

If he suits up, it will mark his first appearance since Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks -- ending a lengthy layoff for Boston's franchise cornerstone.

For a Boston squad that has remained competitive despite his absence, reinserting its primary option could elevate its ceiling and sharpen its edge as the postseason race tightens.

Time for Wemby to turn it up (March 7, 10:30 a.m. PHT: Clippers vs. Spurs)

The young San Antonio Spurs are entering a crucial stretch as they gear up for what could be their first postseason run as a core group.

For franchise centerpiece Victor Wembanyama, the coming month presents the perfect window to elevate his game another level and set the tone heading into the playoffs.

While his scoring dipped slightly to 22.5 points per game in February, Wembanyama's all-around impact surged. He averaged 11.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and a staggering 4.9 stocks (steals plus blocks) in just 29.3 minutes per contest -- production that underscores his two-way dominance.

San Antonio will be tested by an LA Clippers squad -- led by Kawhi Leonard -- looking to make a push and have better positioning come the play-in tournament.

SGA is cooking once again (March 8, 9:30 a.m. PHT: Warriors vs. Thunder)

Business as usual for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to drop 30 pieces.

After returning from injury, the MVP frontrunner has seamlessly resumed control of the OKC offense. In his first two games back, he has averaged 33.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 3.0 steals on an efficient 58.4 TS%.

That same downhill pressure and midrange mastery will be on full display against the Warriors, who remain shorthanded without Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porziņģis.

Can Lakers 'Big 3' continue to trend in the right direction? (March 9, 3:30 a.m. PHT: Knicks vs. Lakers)

The Lakers have flirted with statement stretches all season, only to stumble just as they seem ready to cement themselves among the West's elite. With the schedule tightening and the postseason looming, this is the stretch where they must finally translate flashes into consistency and climb the standings.

The key lies in the developing chemistry between Luka Dončić, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

After early struggles to find rhythm and balance, the trio has begun to settle in, posting a +3.6 net rating in their shared minutes.

If that upward trend holds against the Knicks, the Lakers may finally show they're ready to sustain momentum when it matters most.