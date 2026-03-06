Ausar Thompson exits Pistons' loss to Spurs with ankle sprain

SAN ANTONIO -- Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson left Thursday's 121-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter because of a sprained right ankle and didn't return.

The extent of the injury wasn't immediately known.

"Ausar obviously means a lot to us," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "What we were able to do defensively, what he does defensively, the impact he has, obviously, you miss. We just had to figure out a way collectively to pick it up."

Thompson suffered the injury on a drive to the basket with 9:54 remaining in the opening quarter. With Victor Wembanyama trailing and Stephon Castle defending at the basket, Thompson planted hard off his right foot before immediately limping off the court.

Thompson collapsed in pain near the baseline as Detroit's medical staff helped him to the locker room.

A third-year veteran, Thompson is averaging 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals for a Pistons team that entered Thursday's matchup with a 99.2% chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, according to ESPN Analytics.