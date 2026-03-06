Suns forward Dillon Brooks arrested on suspicion of DUI

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Scottsdale, Arizona, police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in Scottsdale at roughly 1 a.m., and after an investigation, Brooks was arrested. He was taken to jail and released following the booking process around 3:30 a.m.

The DUI arrest was marijuana-related and he passed a breathalyzer test, a source close to Brooks told ESPN's Shams Charania.

"We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information," the Suns said in a statement to ESPN. "We have no further comment at this time."

Brooks, 30, has missed Phoenix's past five games with a fractured left hand suffered in a Feb. 21 win over the Orlando Magic, but he is expected to return near the end of the regular season.

He is averaging 20.9 points per game, an increase in scoring by 6.9 points from last season, in addition to 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal. He came to the Suns as part of the trade that sent 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets during the offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.