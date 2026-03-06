Clippers' Yanic Konan Niederhauser tears ligament, out for season

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Yanic Konan Niederhauser tore a ligament in his right foot, putting an early end to his rookie season with the LA Clippers.

The 7-foot Swiss center was injured Wednesday night in a 130-107 win against the Indiana Pacers. Niederhauser was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and will require surgery, the team said. The injury involves damage to the ligaments or bones in the midfoot.

Niederhauser averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 41 games. After being selected 30th in last year's NBA draft, he began the season in the G League, but after the Clippers traded Ivica Zubac to the Pacers last month, he was earning more minutes.

In his last five games, Niederhauser was shooting 52% from the floor and averaging 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while playing 18 minutes per game.